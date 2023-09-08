Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims BHP Group (LON:BHP) Target Price to GBX 2,150

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,200 ($27.78) to GBX 2,150 ($27.15) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,715 ($34.29) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($29.05) to GBX 2,200 ($27.78) in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($26.52) to GBX 2,000 ($25.26) in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($30.31) to GBX 2,200 ($27.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($29.68) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,276.43 ($28.75).

Shares of LON:BHP traded down GBX 20 ($0.25) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,203 ($27.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,959. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,313.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,386.70. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,028 ($25.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,880.50 ($36.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of £111.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,086.95, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.83.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

