DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $84.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOCU. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on DocuSign from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.79.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DocuSign

DocuSign Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of DOCU traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.43. The company had a trading volume of 13,557,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,387. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.57. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.88, a PEG ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.90.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $687.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after buying an additional 31,769 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after buying an additional 71,449 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DocuSign

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.