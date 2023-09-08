Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:ECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 15 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.63 ($0.18). 160,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 439,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.60 ($0.18).
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.58) price target on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of the petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. The company holds a 15% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin; and 17.5% interests in the Canje Block covering an area of 4,800 square kilometers located in Guyana.
