EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.67

Shares of EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.67 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 25.50 ($0.32). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 26.40 ($0.33), with a volume of 568,430 shares.

EKF Diagnostics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £119.29 million, a PE ratio of -1,325.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 27.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

EKF Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. EKF Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,000.00%.

EKF Diagnostics Company Profile

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

