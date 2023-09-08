ELIS Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,385.71 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.0473 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $9.46 million and $3,385.71 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006870 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00021361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00017519 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00015014 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,895.09 or 1.00060824 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04274171 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6,029.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

