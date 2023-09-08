Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ENB

Enbridge Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.61. 4,730,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,951,278. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.27.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.