Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

AEO has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,998,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,698. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.70. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,990.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,321,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,976 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 119,073.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,752,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,967,000 after buying an additional 2,369,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 26.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,231,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,420 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.