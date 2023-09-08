Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Titan Machinery Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) – Northland Capmk upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Titan Machinery in a report released on Wednesday, September 6th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Titan Machinery’s current full-year earnings is $4.98 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s FY2027 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Titan Machinery stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.26. The company had a trading volume of 43,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,909. The company has a market capitalization of $640.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.67. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $47.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average is $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $642.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 524,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after acquiring an additional 97,677 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

