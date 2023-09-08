Ethereum Classic (ETC) Tops One Day Volume of $50.79 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $15.40 or 0.00059517 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.20 billion and approximately $50.79 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,872.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00242308 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.20 or 0.00742855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00014764 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.81 or 0.00555835 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00118871 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000692 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,877,626 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.