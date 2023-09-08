Ethereum (ETH) Trading 0.3% Higher This Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $1,635.65 or 0.06320293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $196.64 billion and $4.42 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00038200 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00016857 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00026368 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00012735 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,218,943 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

