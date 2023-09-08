Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.20

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,735,340 shares changing hands.
Eurasia Mining Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 11.58. The company has a market capitalization of £84.37 million, a P/E ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.37.
Eurasia Mining Company Profile
Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals in Russia. The company's principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Urals; and the Monchetundra project situated on the Kola Peninsula.
