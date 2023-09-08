ExlService (EXLS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ExlService (NASDAQ: EXLS) recently:

9/1/2023 – ExlService was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/24/2023 – ExlService was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/22/2023 – ExlService had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/21/2023 – ExlService had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2023 – ExlService was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/7/2023 – ExlService was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/28/2023 – ExlService had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.20 to $34.20. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – ExlService had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $39.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – ExlService had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $32.40. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – ExlService was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/28/2023 – ExlService had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2023 – ExlService was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/17/2023 – ExlService had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $36.00.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.40. 730,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,342. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.70.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 25,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $733,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 38.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 4.1% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 4.6% during the first quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in ExlService by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

