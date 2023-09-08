Express (NYSE:EXPR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.02 EPS

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($9.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.07) by $2.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $435.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.65 million. Express had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 106.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Express updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$34.00–$30.00 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to -$7.50–$5.50 EPS.

Express Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of EXPR opened at $8.46 on Friday. Express has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $31.56 million, a P/E ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Express to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Express

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Express by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Express by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Express by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 308,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 13,984 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Express by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15,297 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Express in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

