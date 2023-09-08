Express (NYSE:EXPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.02 EPS

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($9.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.07) by $2.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $435.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.65 million. Express had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 106.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Express updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$34.00–$30.00 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to -$7.50–$5.50 EPS.

NYSE:EXPR opened at $8.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. Express has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $42.80.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Express to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Express by 127,863.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 56,260 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Express by 59,933.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 61,132 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Express by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,115,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 307,438 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Express by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 445,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 76,751 shares during the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

