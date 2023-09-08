Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Given New $3.30 Price Target at UBS Group

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $6.70 to $3.30 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

FTCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Farfetch from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $4.30 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.34.

Get Farfetch alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FTCH

Farfetch Trading Down 2.2 %

Institutional Trading of Farfetch

Shares of Farfetch stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.64. 2,281,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,831,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 174,810 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth $13,225,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.