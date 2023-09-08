Filecoin (FIL) Reaches Market Cap of $1.44 Billion

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and $68.65 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $3.22 or 0.00012441 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Filecoin has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,961,451,337 coins and its circulating supply is 446,636,036 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

