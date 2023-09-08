Financial Contrast: Cool Technologies (OTCMKTS:WARM) and Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR)

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) and Cool Technologies (OTCMKTS:WARM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Distribution Solutions Group and Cool Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Distribution Solutions Group 1.68% 6.77% 3.04% Cool Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Distribution Solutions Group and Cool Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Distribution Solutions Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cool Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Distribution Solutions Group presently has a consensus price target of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.95%. Given Distribution Solutions Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Distribution Solutions Group is more favorable than Cool Technologies.

92.4% of Distribution Solutions Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Cool Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 74.4% of Distribution Solutions Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Distribution Solutions Group and Cool Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Distribution Solutions Group $1.15 billion 1.05 $7.41 million $0.58 44.74 Cool Technologies N/A N/A N/A ($0.43) -0.01

Distribution Solutions Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cool Technologies. Cool Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Distribution Solutions Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Distribution Solutions Group beats Cool Technologies on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. operates as a specialty distribution company in Chicago, North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO). It operates through three segments: Lawson; TestEquity; and Gexpro Services. The Lawson segment distributes of specialty products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government MRO market. The TestEquity segment distributes test and measurement equipment and solutions, electronic production supplies, and tool kits supporting the technology, aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, education, and medical industries. The Gexpro Services segment provides supply chain solutions; and develops and implements vendor managed inventory and kitting programs to high-specification manufacturing customers. The company was formerly known as Lawson Products, Inc. and has changed to Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. 2022 Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1952 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Cool Technologies

Cool Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes mobile power generation and heat dispersion technologies worldwide. The company's mobile power generation system enables work trucks to generate electric power by running an in-chassis generator. Its heat dispersion technology is based on proprietary composite heat structures and heat pipe architecture for use in various product platforms, such as electric motors, pumps, turbines, bearings, and vehicle components. The company was formerly known as HPEV, Inc. and changed its name to Cool Technologies, Inc. in August 2015. Cool Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

