First Trust Capital Management L.P. Acquires 462,093 Shares of Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,091,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,093 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 3.80% of Cartica Acquisition worth $11,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Cartica Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CITE remained flat at $10.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,185. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61. Cartica Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $12.67.

Cartica Acquisition Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

