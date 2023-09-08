First Trust Capital Management L.P. Acquires 63,535 Shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,215,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,535 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FTAC Zeus Acquisition were worth $12,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,199,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,115,000 after acquiring an additional 939,500 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 122.1% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,671,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 918,617 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $6,902,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,375,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,442,000. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAC Zeus Acquisition alerts:

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ ZING remained flat at $10.49 during trading on Friday. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36.

About FTAC Zeus Acquisition

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Zeus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Zeus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.