First Trust Capital Management L.P. Acquires 92,794 Shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,794 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.77% of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition worth $12,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 823.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 41,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 34,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 16,265 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 101,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACRO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.23. 1,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,585. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a business combination target on the infrastructure, infrastructure services, and related sectors in North America.

