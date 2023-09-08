First Trust Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC – Free Report) by 176.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,051,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671,671 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Rigel Resource Acquisition were worth $10,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRAC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition by 296.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Rigel Resource Acquisition by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 546,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Rigel Resource Acquisition by 50.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Resource Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $977,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rigel Resource Acquisition by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,540,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after acquiring an additional 589,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

RRAC stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,882. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62. Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

