First Trust Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC – Free Report) by 3,678.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,022,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969,177 shares during the quarter. Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 makes up about 0.9% of First Trust Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned 7.53% of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 worth $20,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAVC. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $903,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 alerts:

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 Price Performance

WAVC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.43. 104,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,914. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on media and entertainment industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.