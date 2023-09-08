First Trust Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,624,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.94% of Churchill Capital Corp VII worth $16,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 489,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,685,290,000 after acquiring an additional 132,407 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 1st quarter worth $8,566,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 159,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 41,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVII traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,879. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25.

Churchill Capital Corp VII, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

