First Trust Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC – Free Report) by 561.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,789,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,518,799 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 4.15% of Iconic Sports Acquisition worth $18,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Iconic Sports Acquisition by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iconic Sports Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,082,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Iconic Sports Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,083,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Iconic Sports Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,048,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Iconic Sports Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Iconic Sports Acquisition alerts:

Iconic Sports Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE ICNC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.82. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,043. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.60. Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $10.84.

Iconic Sports Acquisition Company Profile

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on acquiring business in the global sports industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iconic Sports Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconic Sports Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.