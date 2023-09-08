First Trust Capital Management L.P. Has $51.37 Million Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 1,877.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,889,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,743,189 shares during the period. First Horizon accounts for approximately 2.2% of First Trust Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First Trust Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $51,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Stock Performance

FHN stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.82. 3,623,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,344,729. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.95.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reinstates” rating on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Horizon

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.