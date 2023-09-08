First Trust Capital Management L.P. Has $9.53 Million Holdings in Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ – Free Report) by 6,982.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 911,184 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned 3.14% of Generation Asia I Acquisition worth $9,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GAQ. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Generation Asia I Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $481,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Generation Asia I Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,191,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition by 0.8% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 401,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,165,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:GAQ remained flat at $10.67 on Friday. 3,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759. Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.46.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Company Profile

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

