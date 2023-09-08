First Trust Capital Management L.P. Has $9.92 Million Position in SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR – Free Report) by 63.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 969,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,748 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned about 13.48% of SILVERspac worth $9,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLVR. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in SILVERspac by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 671,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SILVERspac during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SILVERspac in the first quarter worth about $336,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SILVERspac in the fourth quarter valued at about $992,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of SILVERspac by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 742,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 311,717 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SILVERspac Stock Performance

SLVR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. 15,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,188. SILVERspac Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32.

SILVERspac Profile

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

