First Trust Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Free Report) by 133.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 909,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520,162 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Frontier Investment were worth $9,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Investment during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Frontier Investment by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 59,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP increased its position in Frontier Investment by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 69,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FICV remained flat at $10.42 during trading on Friday. Frontier Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.43 and a beta of 0.02.

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

