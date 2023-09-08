First Trust Capital Management L.P. Makes New $23.40 Million Investment in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,239,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,402,000. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I makes up approximately 1.0% of First Trust Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned 6.43% of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the first quarter worth $189,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the second quarter worth $321,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the first quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the first quarter worth $751,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LGVC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,499. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $11.66.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to acquire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

