First Trust Capital Management L.P. Purchases 1,327,845 Shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM – Free Report) by 4,047.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,360,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327,845 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alpha Partners Technology Merger were worth $13,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. DLD Asset Management LP raised its position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 46,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $968,000. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Partners Technology Merger alerts:

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Price Performance

APTM stock remained flat at $10.54 during trading on Friday. 103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,993. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $11.35.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Profile

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Partners Technology Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Partners Technology Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.