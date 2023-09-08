First Trust Capital Management L.P. Purchases 1,910,981 Shares of two (NYSE:TWOA)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in two (NYSE:TWOA – Free Report) by 3,705.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,962,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910,981 shares during the period. TWO accounts for approximately 0.9% of First Trust Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of TWO worth $20,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in TWO by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in TWO by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 392,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TWO during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TWO during the first quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its position in TWO by 14.8% during the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 688,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 88,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

TWO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TWOA remained flat at $10.45 during midday trading on Friday. 34,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,020. two has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22.

TWO Company Profile

two does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. two was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

