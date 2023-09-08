First Trust Capital Management L.P. Purchases 948,200 Shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC – Free Report) by 6,921.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 961,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948,200 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned 3.35% of Worldwide Webb Acquisition worth $9,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WWAC. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition by 607.7% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 151,916 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,925,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $591,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition by 1.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Worldwide Webb Acquisition alerts:

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of WWAC remained flat at $10.49 on Friday. 54 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,875. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37. Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.75.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Company Profile

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer brands, amazon-centric, online marketplace, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fintech, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Worldwide Webb Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldwide Webb Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.