Fountainhead AM LLC Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fountainhead AM LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,097 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP raised its holdings in Visa by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 24,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Visa by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 371,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $83,731,000 after acquiring an additional 30,849 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 7.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.77.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,648. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.95. 1,758,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,971,314. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.79 and its 200-day moving average is $231.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $459.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $248.87.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

