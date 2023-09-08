freenet (FRA:FNTN) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of freenet AG (FRA:FNTN – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €22.02 ($23.68) and last traded at €22.10 ($23.76). 182,530 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €22.26 ($23.94).
freenet Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of €23.44.
About freenet
freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than freenet
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Stocks to Play the Easing Food Supply Chain
Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.