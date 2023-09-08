Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at UBS Group

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FRSH. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Freshworks from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Freshworks from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Freshworks from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.31.

Freshworks Stock Performance

FRSH traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.94. The stock had a trading volume of 866,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,908. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.56. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 0.82.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $157,005.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,176.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $74,913.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,816 shares in the company, valued at $284,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $157,005.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,176.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 433,434 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,146. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Freshworks by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 16.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Freshworks during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

