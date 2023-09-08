FTX Token Price Up 4.5% This Week (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, FTX Token has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00004086 BTC on exchanges. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $347.68 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

