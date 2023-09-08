FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($14.15) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($14.10). The consensus estimate for Harpoon Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($9.00) per share.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by $4.60. The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 620.00% and a negative net margin of 86.73%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Harpoon Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $8.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,890. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $33.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harpoon Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HARP. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 129.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 32,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harpoon Therapeutics



Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

