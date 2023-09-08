FY2024 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $50.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $50.61. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $43.06 per share.

CMG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,144.71.

NYSE CMG traded up $5.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,972.25. The company had a trading volume of 48,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,436. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,974.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,890.93. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,344.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,175.01. The stock has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.30 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,389,714,000 after buying an additional 54,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,321,298,000 after acquiring an additional 42,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,038,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,222,169,000 after purchasing an additional 52,163 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,779,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 507,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $703,779,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,434,541. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

