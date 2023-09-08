G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Upgraded at StockNews.com

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

GIII has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GIII

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

G-III Apparel Group stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.65. 1,218,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,284. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.67. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $24.47.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.39. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $659.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $4,126,624.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,824.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $222,659.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,449.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $4,126,624.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,151 shares of company stock worth $4,529,782. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.