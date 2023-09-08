GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys New Position in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,508 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 16,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Millicom International Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $20.40 to $17.90 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.59. 27,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,700. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.36. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.11%.

Millicom International Cellular Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

