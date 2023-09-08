GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $310,000 Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Integer were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Integer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Integer in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Integer by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Integer by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Integer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

Integer Stock Performance

NYSE:ITGR traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $80.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,670. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $96.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.05 million. Integer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

