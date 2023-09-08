GateToken Tops 1-Day Volume of $731,483.06 (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, GateToken has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $373.42 million and approximately $731,483.06 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for about $3.89 or 0.00015028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00021795 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00017546 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,885.41 or 1.00048128 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,041,981 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,041,922.0855156 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.92735115 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $771,361.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

