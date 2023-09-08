GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be bought for $0.0342 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $6.06 million and approximately $509,683.17 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,332,074 tokens. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GensoKishi Metaverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

