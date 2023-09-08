German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Thomas W. Seger Buys 5,000 Shares

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.67 per share, with a total value of $143,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 436,324 shares in the company, valued at $12,509,409.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

German American Bancorp stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.38. 9,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,611. The company has a market cap of $868.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.48.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.55 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 30.75% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Equities analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GABC. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $13,622,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,405,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,394,000 after purchasing an additional 235,606 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 12.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,149,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,231,000 after purchasing an additional 130,488 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,486,000 after purchasing an additional 108,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 26.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 494,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,779,000 after purchasing an additional 102,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of German American Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

