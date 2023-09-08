GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 692,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 529,693 shares.The stock last traded at $15.27 and had previously closed at $14.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GCT. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a report on Friday, June 16th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Up 7.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $647.78 million and a P/E ratio of 13.54.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $153.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the second quarter worth about $277,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 61.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 61,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 23,275 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 155.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the second quarter worth $1,015,000. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

