GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Stock Price Up 4.2%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) was up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.77 and last traded at $57.23. Approximately 2,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.90.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.
GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.
