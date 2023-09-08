Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $188.13

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 188.13 ($2.38) and traded as low as GBX 165.80 ($2.09). Good Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 169 ($2.13), with a volume of 3,507 shares changing hands.

Good Energy Group Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 175.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 188.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of £28.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.96 and a beta of 0.58.

About Good Energy Group

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

