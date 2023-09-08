Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $149.75

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 149.75 ($1.89) and traded as low as GBX 138 ($1.74). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 139.60 ($1.76), with a volume of 3,270,904 shares trading hands.

Greencoat UK Wind Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 141.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 149.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.51 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.40, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 14.31.

Greencoat UK Wind Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.19 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,195.12%.

Insider Transactions at Greencoat UK Wind

About Greencoat UK Wind

In other news, insider Caoimhe Giblin bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £41,700 ($52,664.81). 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

