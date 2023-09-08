Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $149.75

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 149.75 ($1.89) and traded as low as GBX 138 ($1.74). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 139.60 ($1.76), with a volume of 3,270,904 shares trading hands.
Greencoat UK Wind Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 141.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 149.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.51 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.40, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 14.31.
Greencoat UK Wind Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.19 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,195.12%.
Insider Transactions at Greencoat UK Wind
About Greencoat UK Wind
Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.
