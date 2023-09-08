Grin (GRIN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $367,893.80

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0275 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $367,893.80 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,865.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00242693 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.98 or 0.00742170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014851 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.76 or 0.00555740 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00059725 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00118755 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

