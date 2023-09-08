Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Trading Up 30%

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 30% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 155,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 79,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Happy Creek Minerals Trading Up 30.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$8.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.

About Happy Creek Minerals

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

